BASKETBALL: Both West Seattle HS teams play Friday, after boys’ win tonight

That’s one of the photos tweeted by the West Seattle High School Athletics Department tonight, right after the boys’ basketball team won its snow-delayed first postseason game of the year – 48-42 vs., and at, Roosevelt HS. The WSHS boys (15-6) play Mercer Island at 8:15 pm Friday at Sammamish HS (100 140th Ave SE, Bellevue).

Also tomorrow, the WSHS girls (15-4) play their first game of the postseason, vs. Holy Names Academy, 4 pm at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle).

Both teams are now in district play; with all the snow-closure days, the Metro League canceled its tournaments, sending the regular season’s top finishers into district play, which determines who qualifies for state.