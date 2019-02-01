About the ‘scenes of violence’ call on Beach Drive

10:56 AM: Police and fire responded a short time ago to the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW for a call logged as “scenes of violence.” The medical response was quickly downsized; SPD tells us this was a case of suicide.

As always when reporting suicides, we want to remind you that there is 24-hour help available via hotlines including Crisis Connections (formerly Crisis Clinic), 866-427-4747.

12:23 PM: This happened at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, where police and a Medical Examiner’s Office crew were investigating a short time ago.