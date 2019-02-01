West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

About the ‘scenes of violence’ call on Beach Drive

February 1, 2019 10:56 am
|      2 COMMENTS
10:56 AM: Police and fire responded a short time ago to the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW for a call logged as “scenes of violence.” The medical response was quickly downsized; SPD tells us this was a case of suicide.

As always when reporting suicides, we want to remind you that there is 24-hour help available via hotlines including Crisis Connections (formerly Crisis Clinic), 866-427-4747.

12:23 PM: This happened at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, where police and a Medical Examiner’s Office crew were investigating a short time ago.

2 Replies to "About the 'scenes of violence' call on Beach Drive"

  • VK February 1, 2019 (11:51 am)
    My heart goes out to their family and friends. 

  • L February 1, 2019 (12:33 pm)
    So sorry to hear about this, hope this person can find peace. Grateful to feel supported in this community, it’s important we make an effort to reach out and support one another; you never know what another person is going through.  

