West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police search following salon robbery @ 35th/Avalon

February 16, 2019 6:45 pm
6:45 PM: Thanks for the tips. A big police response at 35th/Fauntleroy this past hour; one resident tells WSB they were told to stay in their apartments while police were in search of a robbery suspect. We have a crew on the way to find out more.

6:57 PM: Police tell WSB’s Christopher Boffoli that they’re seeking a suspect in the robbery of a salon at the Aura Apartments building on 35th just south of Avalon. They are still there talking with victims/witnesses. No description made public yet.

7:06 PM: More info from SPD: The salon was robbed at gunpoint. Description only – so far- “white male in a black jacket and blue pants, silver gun, small umbrella.”

  • Wolfe February 16, 2019 (6:52 pm)
    I work at the Grove Inn, and they were looking around for a good 30 minutes!(5:50-6:22PM)Up and down 35th,36th and Alaska St to Fauntleroy. They had dogs walking around Alaska.

  • Tiffany February 16, 2019 (7:14 pm)
    Wow! Thank you for letting us know what was going on. Busy night in the Junction and on our way over the bridge we saw police offices with assault rifles and a K-9 walking around. A salon? So scary. I work as a hairstylist here in West Seattle and I really hope everyone involved is ok!

    • WSB February 16, 2019 (7:20 pm)
      Since it was an armed robbery, that’s why the search would include “long gun” officers. No injuries reported so far.

