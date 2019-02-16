UPDATE: Police search following salon robbery @ 35th/Avalon

6:45 PM: Thanks for the tips. A big police response at 35th/Fauntleroy this past hour; one resident tells WSB they were told to stay in their apartments while police were in search of a robbery suspect. We have a crew on the way to find out more.

6:57 PM: Police tell WSB’s Christopher Boffoli that they’re seeking a suspect in the robbery of a salon at the Aura Apartments building on 35th just south of Avalon. They are still there talking with victims/witnesses. No description made public yet.

7:06 PM: More info from SPD: The salon was robbed at gunpoint. Description only – so far- “white male in a black jacket and blue pants, silver gun, small umbrella.”