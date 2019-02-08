8 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Cormorant in sunset reflection, photographed by Dan Ciske)

It’s not all about the football on this you-know-what Sunday. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, stroll the market to find out what’s fresh this week. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, the monthly meeting for updates, questions, and concerns related to the sanctioned encampment on the Myers Way Parcels. (9200 2nd SW)

SUPERB OWL PARTY: 2 pm at Parliament Tavern, which opens early for “the annual epic throwdown between the folks from that one corner vs. the folks from that other corner. Hosted by Science Mike.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

OPEN HEARTS: 2 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, a “celebration of Brazilian and American music in support of Centro Espirita Beneficente, Uniao do Vegetal // Nucleo Claridade Divina.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AUTHOR AT C & P: 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor):

West Seattle author Elise Hooper will be offering an alternative to devouring Super Bowl seven-layer dip this Sunday (2.3.19) by visiting C & P Coffee Company at 3 PM to give a talk about Learning to See, her new novel about pioneering photographer Dorothea Lange. Publisher’s Weekly says, “Historical fiction fans will gobble up Hooper’s novel and be left with the satisfied feeling that they have lived through much of the 20th century with Dorothea Lange.” Library Journal describes Learning to See as “a fascinating and sometimes surprising introduction to a woman known for her iconic photographs but not her eventful life.” Hooper’s previous novel, The Other Alcott, a 2017 Washington State Book Award nominee that People Magazine called “irresistible,” told the story of the real women behind the beloved characters in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. The New York Times Book Review raved “[May’s] adventures illuminate the world of intrepid female artists in the late 1800s, a milieu too little appreciated today.” Page 2 Books will be providing book sales and Hooper will be giving a brief talk about her work, answering questions, and signing books.

(5612 California SW)

FAMILY MEDITATION: 5 pm at West Seattle Contemplative Church. Open to all. Free but RSVP requested at WSContemplativeChurch.org. (4157 California SW)

‘WOMEN OF WAKANDA’: Variety show and fundraiser at The Skylark, 6 pm, all ages – details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm music at The Alley in The Junction. (4509 California SW)

