2019 ELECTION: Hours left to vote! But if you can’t get your ballot into a dropbox or mailbox…

One more reminder – it’s Election Day and you have until 8 pm to vote. Two issues are on your ballot, both Seattle Public Schools levies:

*Seattle School Prop #1 (Operations Levy)

*Seattle School Prop #2 (BEX V Levy)

Prop 1 is a three-year levy, Prop 2 is a six-year levy. Each link above takes you to official info including pro/con arguments and full measure text; the school-by-school project list for Prop 2 is here. The photo above is courtesy of Michelle, taken at the Junction dropbox (we had been there a bit earlier); you can drop your ballot there (Alaska just east of 44th), or at the High Point (3411 SW Raymond) dropbox (among others – here’s the full list), or get it in the USPS mail. If you absolutely can’t, the county invites you to call 206-296-VOTE; they might even be able to pick yours up – Toni just sent a note saying she’d called and they were sending someone over.