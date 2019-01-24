YOU CAN HELP! Lafayette Elementary student leaders’ challenge for you

Can you help student leaders at Lafayette Elementary help other kids? Their announcement:

To recognize the 100th year of Lafayette Elementary, the student council is organizing a fundraiser and community outreach to collect new and lightly used socks and shoes for kids in need. We also accept money as a donation, and all proceeds will be donated to Westside Baby and Youthcare for youth in need.

“The Lafayette Student Council wants to give back to our community for its support for the last 100 years and thought helping kids was the best way to do it. Our goal is to collect at least 100 pairs of new (and lightly used) kid sized shoes and socks (per grade level) so no kid has to go without” — Lafayette Student Council Members

You can drop off your donations between 7:30 am and 6:00 pm M-F (until) May 31, 2019 at Lafayette Elementary.