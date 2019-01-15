YOU CAN HELP! 2 ways to be part of first auction for Denny International Middle School

Denny International Middle School‘s first-ever auction could use your support. There are two ways to help, as explained in this announcement:

We are the Denny International Middle School PTSA (Parent, Teacher, Student Association) and would like to ask for your support with our 2019 First Annual Live Auction, “Mardi Gras.” This event will be held at the Highland Park Improvement Club on February 9th at 5:30 pm and will feature a live big band, games, great local items to bid on, authentic New Orleans cuisine; your ticket includes beer and wine.

To purchase tickets visit: dennyinternationalmiddle.tiptopauction.com/auction2019

The objective of the PTSA is to bring additional funding to our school that supports an increase of after-school programs, technology, club offerings, sports and to assist teachers with classroom educational development, as well as support other scholar activities. PTSA funds are used to benefit all scholars and organizations at Denny International Middle School.

Although we have received exciting donations from local businesses and organizations in the community, a truly successful auction requires parent and family participation and donations. Can you create a themed basket for the event? Some ideas include: Travel Basket, Martini Party, Grillmaster BBQ, Picnic Set, Spa Glamour, Chocolate Decadence (wine and fine chocolates), Pet Treat Basket, Music to My Ears (cd collection), Tee Time (golf theme), Home and Garden (tools and seeds), A Day at the Beach (towels, sunscreen, toys, snorkel gear), Family Movie Night (popcorn, DVD, theater candy). We request NEW AND UNUSED ITEMS ONLY PLEASE, unless you are creating a vintage basket.

Are you a season ticketholder for a sports team or a theater with a few dates you will not be attending? Donate your tickets and the Auction Committee will create a basket with them and add team swag.

We ask that you consider donating to our worthy cause by January 23, 2019. Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the school, located at 2601 SW Kenyon Street, Seattle, WA 98126, ATTN: PTSA AUCTION, or arrangements can be made for a volunteer to pick up your donation. Please contact Angelica Mendoza at angiemg2002@yahoo.com or Susan DeFant at sldefant@gmail.com to make arrangements. Your donation may be tax deductible.

Thank you in advance for your kind consideration. We appreciate and need your support!