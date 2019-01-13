What’s up for your first Highway 99-less West Seattle Sunday

(Common Goldeneye, photographed at Jack Block Park by Mark Wangerin)

Enjoy a sunny Sunday before we truly see what transportation challenges Monday brings. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SURVIVE #REALIGN99 RIDE, THE SEQUEL: Want to join a friendly group to see what the bike commute to downtown is like? Meet West Seattle Bike Connections and Cascade Bicycle Club for the second version of this free ride – gather at 9:15 am at Starbucks in The Junction – ride starts at 9:30 am. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Sunny Sunday shopping, 10 am-2 pm in the heart of The Junction – vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, beverages, prepared food, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

GREYHOUND MEET-AND-GREET: The dogs would love to meet you. So would the volunteers working with them. 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay in Admiral. (2611 California SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE @ A CHILD BECOMES: 2 pm-4 pm, come tour A Child Becomes Preschool – details in our calendar listing. Bring your child(ren)! (4320 SW Hill)

SUMMER CAMP FAIR: 3-6 pm, Mode Music Studios and Boom Studios LLC (WSB sponsors) invite you to a summer-camp fair, with fun and discounts, and a chance to secure your space(s) in fun camps! We previewed the fair here. It’s at Mode Music and Performing Arts‘ HQ. (3801 Delridge Way SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm:

La Voix Humaine is Poulenc’s one-act operatic monologue first performed in 1959. The opera is subtitled a “Lyric Tragedy” and follows the final conversation of a woman with her lover, who tells her that he’s leaving her for another. Arranged for soprano and piano. Performed by Emily Riesser, soprano, and Joan Lundquist, piano.

(2306 42nd SW)

DAN LUNDIN & FRIENDS: 3-5 pm, easy-listening covers and originals at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with Dan Lundin & friends. (5612 California SW)

SEE THE FUTURE … by browsing our complete calendar!