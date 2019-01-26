West Seattle weekend scene: Food-drive kickoff scores big with football trio

Thanks to Judi Yazzolino from the West Seattle Food Bank for sharing her photo op from this afternoon’s Northwest Harvest food-drive kickoff at Admiral Safeway. Not only did Seahawks player Doug Baldwin show up as promised – so did former teammates Richard Sherman and Cliff Avril. Lots of fans got autographs and photos – this next photo was shared by Kristen (thank you!) featuring Leighton and Carter Joy:

The donation drive’s first day was a win, per Judi from the WSFB, who tells WSB, “We’ll have the poundage on Monday. It was a lot. We’d like to thank all the West Seattleites who came and donated food.” This is just the start of an emergency statewide food drive to help food banks like WSFB deal with the effects of the federal shutdown – a need that won’t abate immediately just because of the potentially temporary end to it. You can donate food at any Safeway store (Albertsons too, though there are none in our area).