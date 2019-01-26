West Seattle weekend scene: Celebrating new magazine PMA

(Photos by Jason Grotelueschen for WSB)

In the spotlight tonight at Easy Street Records – the new magazine PMA. It’s the creation of West Seattleite Matthew Lee Johnston, who explains in the opening pages of PMA, “There are magazines that show you that you can bake a beautiful cake or plant an amazing garden, but what about a magazine that helped you build a more authentic life?” PMA – short for Positive Mental Attitude – is Johnston’s way of building one for himself, too.

He was among the speakers at tonight’s party for PMA, whose initial issue’s first run is already sold out online. He said PMA’s mission has just begun with the magazine and will go beyond. ESR’s Matt Vaughan (with the mic in the next photo) also spoke:

So did Ken Workman of the Duwamish Tribe, who not only noted that the tribe is in “the DNA” of everything in Seattle, but also endorsed the PMA inspiration of positive energy. The crowd also included two people featured in PMA’s first edition, Abigail McCarthy from Warm Current, which provides surfing gear and instruction to indigenous communities, and Skate Like A Girl‘s Kristin Ebeling.