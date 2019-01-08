West Seattle Crime Watch: Shot-up sign; package thief on video; talk with police Tuesday

SHOT-UP SIGN: Vlad sent the photo after spotting the bullet holes in that stop sign at 37th/Ida in Gatewood. “It appears that there are still bullets lodged in the center section where the pole is located behind.” No way to know how recently this happened – he spotted it while walking on a street that’s not his regular route – but he reported it to police.

PACKAGE TAKEN: This security video is from the front porch of a house in the 3800 block of SW Graham last Friday night:

While it might look as if the person in the video dropped something off while picking up the package that was taken, the sender says nothing was actually left behind.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: The community groups that regularly meet at the Southwest Precinct are emerging from holiday hiatus, starting with the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, next Tuesday (January 15th) at 7 pm. It’s your chance to bring neighborhood crime/safety concerns directly to local police. The precinct is at 2300 SW Webster