West Seattle Crime Watch: Highland Park gunfire investigation

January 23, 2019 11:07 am
We checked with police this moning about a dispatch we heard early today following reports of gunfire seen/heard in Highland Park. SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson checked the resulting report for us and summarizes:

At around 12:35 am, 911 received several calls reporting possible shots being fired near SW Holden St / Highland Park Way SW. A witness was standing on his ground floor balcony and reported hearing a single shot to the west of that location before observing a vehicle traveling east on SW Holden St. The vehicle stopped in the street near the witness and one occupant fired three additional shots into the air before the vehicle left the area heading northbound on Highland Park SW. No victims, property damage, or shell casings were located. An area check was conducted but officers did not locate the vehicle.

  • Long Time Resident January 23, 2019 (12:04 pm)
    Is it me or is gun fire getting more prevalent in the greater WS area?  If so, why? I’m really concerned it will get worse before it gets better.

