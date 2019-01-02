West Seattle Crime Watch: Burglar steals 84-year-old woman’s bicycle, leaves watch behind; Westwood Village police response

5:16 PM: From Michelle: A break-in early (updated) today at her condo in the 1600 block of Harbor SW, which has been hit before. Above is a security-camera screengrab of the suspect. Michelle says they’ve been hit before, and this time:

We were lucky that they only got one bike. They left several behind, including a new electric that they clearly couldn’t figure out. He did leave behind a watch that I have included. I would love it if people would keep an eye out for this really unique bike! It is going to cost $600 plus to replace and it is my 84-year-old mother’s bike. Grrrrrrrr.

She adds that “we bought it for Mom after she had her hips replaced so that she could just step over it.” The police incident # is 19-1618; if you find the bike, or know anything about the watch, also please let us know.

ADDED 7:04 PM: Thanks for the tips on a big police response near Westwood Village earlier this evening. Though it had dissipated by the time we got there, we were able to ask Southwest Precinct Lt. Steve Strand about it just now at the SW District Council meeting. He said police were after a suspected auto thief. The teenage suspect was caught. The car belonged to his parents, whose custody he’s expected to be released into.