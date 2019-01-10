West Seattle, Washington

10 Thursday

52℉

WATER TAXI: Signs of impending increased service for Viaduct-to-Tunnel (and a bit beyond)

January 10, 2019 12:47 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips. With West Seattle Water Taxi service about to increase because of the Viaduct-to-Tunnel transition time, signs of the impending changes – announced months ago – are starting to show up today. Above, two big canopies are covering areas of the pier at Seacrest.

Nearby, signs are up for the temporary parking restrictions along Harbor Avenue SW – no parking 2 am-5 am on the water side of the street, between Fairmount and the north/west entrance to Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Starting Monday, the West Seattle Water Taxi will be on a two-boat schedule for the rest of the winter season, and will add midday service – you can see the revised schedule here. Along with street parking, there will also be parking available at Pier 2 (enter across from the Harbor Avenue 7-11) with a free shuttle to the Water Taxi dock and other changes detailed here. Here’s more on what’ll be different. Meantime, we’ll have coverage later this afternoon of today’s big Viadoom-readiness briefing, held at SDOT HQ downtown.

Share This

6 Replies to "WATER TAXI: Signs of impending increased service for Viaduct-to-Tunnel (and a bit beyond)"

  • Bruce Humberstone January 10, 2019 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    So the signs just showed up!!!!! How are people that live along Harbor Ave going to be able to park when this goes into effect Monday. No overnight parking in front of my building so someone that doesn’t live on the street can park there starting at 5:00 in the morning. Just more BS from our favorite mayor and city council. 

    • WSB January 10, 2019 (1:53 pm)
      Reply

      There’s a sign in front of your building on the inland side of the street? They were only on the water side when we went by about an hour and a a half ago. The city has been consistent since announcing this months ago that the restrictions were only for the water side of the street, and I don’t know of any residential buildings on the water side of Harbor/Alki Avenues until just east of Alki Point.

      • Buttercup January 10, 2019 (2:14 pm)
        Reply

        It’s so frustrating that even though the city and washdot. have been talking about this for months possibly a year that people will complain and bitch still. We should all consider ourselves lucky that we live somewhere that gives us the ability to get around. If 3 weeks of my life are compromised by this then my life is good. Grousing about it won’t change anything, attitude changes will make it much easier for each one of us. Put some music on, sing loud in your vechicle. Put a cd on and listen to a story, learn a new language, arrange to travel with someone and breakfast together in the car. Above all, STOP COMPLAINING.  Will pray for everyone to help them through this blip in time.

        • WSB January 10, 2019 (2:18 pm)
          Reply

          Might I remark personally that taking Heather Marx’s advice about being nice (repeated at today’s briefing – separate story on that coming up in an hour or so, we’re finishing uploading the video). We stopped on 4th Avenue on the south end of downtown while en route to the briefing to let someone through, turning. Somebody behind us honked furiously. Really, no need for that. They weren’t going to get through unless somebody stopped for them. The people next to us saw us stop and did too!

  • Noelle January 10, 2019 (2:27 pm)
    Reply

    How long will it take for the Viaduct to be demolished & removed from the waterfront?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.