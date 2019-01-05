VIDEO: West Seattle Bike Connections’ ride to prep for #Realign99

Six nights until the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes forever. Got your plan for how to get around during the #Realign99 viaduct-to-tunnel transition time? Today was the day West Seattle Bike Connections offered a free guided ride to anyone interested in testing the route to/from downtown. WSBC’s Don Brubeck forwarded the video by Paul Dieter; Don reports, “28 adults + 4 kid passengers. Strong interest in this commute option!” P.S. If you’d like to meet up with WSBC pre-Viadoom, their regular monthly meeting is next Tuesday (January 8th), 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way).