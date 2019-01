Two notes about the aftermath of the windstorm that hit early this morning: POWER-RESTORATION WORK CONTINUES: After almost 22 hours without electricity, hundreds on Harbor Avenue SW are back online as of about half an hour ago. They were working in two spots - California/Harbor (photo above) and acr...

The wind has arrived. So has the first major power outage.

7:02 PM: And now the NWS has upgraded the alert to a High Wind Warning



EARLIER: Just making sure you know! Though the timing suggests most people might sleep through it. We of course will be on watch.