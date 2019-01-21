TUESDAY: 911 in the spotlight at West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network

As announced by the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network for Tuesday night (7 pm January 22nd):
Our main presentation topic is 9-1-1, something most of us take for granted until something goes wrong…
Our guest speaker will be Kayreen Lum, the E-911 Outreach and Training Specialist for King County. She will talk about the recent 9-1-1 outage, what caused it, and what to do if it happens again. She’ll also explain when and how to use the relatively new option, to send text messages to 9-1-1 (which is now available in Seattle and King County).
As always, a police briefing/Q&A will be part of the meeting too. WSBWCN meets at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), all welcome – you don’t have to be a Block Watch captain or even member.
| 0 COMMENTS