West Seattle, Washington

16 Wednesday

35℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, third Highway 99-less weekday

January 16, 2019 5:30 am
|      13 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! No incidents to report so far on this third post-Viaduct weekday morning.

5:39 AM: Someone just texted (we’re at 206-293-6302) to report a helicopter over/near east West Seattle. Flight tracker and radio communication verify it’s just the TV helicopter (the one shared by 4/5) monitoring traffic again, and it’s now headed away, northward. …Noted a few minutes later while monitoring TV, 7’s helicopter (which doesn’t show on trackers) is still here.

5:47 AM: Weather, by the way, still dry. First possibility of any rain is this afternoon, more likely it’ll hold off until tonight.

5:50 AM: We’re tweeting bridge snapshots this morning, since the live cams don’t archive. Getting busy!

6:25 AM: Commenter J reports 4th Ave. exit bus ramp has lots of violators, no police monitors this morning. Meanwhile, we’re headed to the Water Taxi dock shortly to see how that’s going. And here’s the latest bridge snapshot for the record. Even busier.

6:42 AM: After we mentioned the 4th Ave. ramp situation on Twitter, Nichole tweeted back that she saw police getting into position nearby. … For the first time this week, we’re hearing about a train delay on the surface under the bridge. We asked SDOT about this last week – bottom line, they say BNSF didn’t make any commitments to changing policies during Viaductlessness.

6:54 AM: West Seattle Water Taxi dock seems quieter this morning, according to our reporter, who’s just arrived, his third morning there. 100 on most-recent run. Earlier #’s not available yet. (Water Taxi schedule, shuttle schedule, other info all here!)

7:07 AM: Just under 100 on most-recent Water Taxi departure. Meantime, bike commuting remains up; West Seattle-residing Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom reports via Twitter that the counter on the bridge shows 137 so far this morning, and that the bridge trail has been de-iced “but nearby asphalt still frosty.”

7:16 AM: Here’s the surface-Spokane train-related jam (we took a screengrab of a nearby camera that’s one of those featured on our full traffic-cams page):

Share This

13 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, third Highway 99-less weekday"

  • Mike January 16, 2019 (5:45 am)
    Reply

    It’s not heading away, it’s hovering and here at 5:45 AM

    • Avalon Resident January 16, 2019 (6:36 am)
      Reply

      I’m hearing one circle now in the Avalon/Gennessee area. 

  • Nathanie Lee January 16, 2019 (5:48 am)
    Reply

    I understand media outlets wanting to monitor traffic, but the helicopter should not be hovering over our homes. 

  • Pissed off WS January 16, 2019 (5:50 am)
    Reply

    545am and the news chopper wales up west seattle violating noise ordiance- for what?  To film bridge traffic!!!!!!!not emergent, urgent or critical-  call the news desk and FAA to complain- ‭(206) 404-4145‬

  • Teresa January 16, 2019 (5:52 am)
    Reply

    Yep, helicopter woke me up around 5:15ish.  Buzzed around our area for a bit – got intense at 5:29 north of us between us and Duwamish.  Flew away at 5:43.  We are located NW of South Seattle College

  • megan behrbaum January 16, 2019 (6:02 am)
    Reply

    As my kids just woke up (AGAIN) because of the KOMO TV helicopter, I’m sharing the newsroom contact information and handles. Please let the news director know its unnecessary to hover over our homes.

    The WSB is our source and updates from our neighbors who post here.
    KOMO News — assignment deskP: 206-404-4145
    tips@komonews.commornings@komo4news.com
    https://twitter.com/komonewsDenise Whitaker (reporter in helicopter) – Dwhitaker@komo4news.com
    https://twitter.com/deniseonKOMO
    FAA — Flight Standards District Office; phone: 206-231-3828
    https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/field_offices/fsdo/?state=WA
    Helicopter Visual Flight Rules info:
    https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/apl/noise_emissions/airport_aircraft_noise_issues/noise/#hn

  • J January 16, 2019 (6:19 am)
    Reply

    I wish the police would park themselves somewhere near the bus lane heading into 4th.  Left at 5:45.  Even with very little traffic, the amount of people using the bus lane to turn onto 4th was equal to the people using the appropriate lane. 

  • Kristina January 16, 2019 (6:43 am)
    Reply

    Once again, left home near the WS Nursery at 6:00am to head to Bellevue High School in my carpool. I forgot to look at the exact commute time, but it was noticeably clear and no significant problems. The traffic was backed up to Delridge on the WS Bridge but it moved fast enough that it didn’t slow us down too much.My commute might have been three minutes longer than usual, so I’m okay with that.I keep waiting for the “real” problems to start. This week lots of people are leaving early, carpooling, bus/bike/etc.; will people keep doing that next week?

  • Burien commuter guy January 16, 2019 (6:53 am)
    Reply

    WOW NO RESPONSE FROM BNSF! SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT

  • Karen Therese January 16, 2019 (7:02 am)
    Reply

    Stuck under the west Seattle bridge for 15 minutes now.  Not moving at all.  

    • Patrick January 16, 2019 (7:06 am)
      Reply

      Are/were you on surface Spokane, in which case it’s likely the train holdup mentioned above?

  • Coffeedude January 16, 2019 (7:05 am)
    Reply

    Hearing that there is a train stuck in SODO which is causing massive traffic issues.  Sitting on a bus that cannot move.

    • Patrick January 16, 2019 (7:11 am)
      Reply

      Don’t know if it is “stuck” or if it’s “building” but definitely train trouble. Let us know when you’re moving again – we’ll be asking about this on today’s 11:30 am conference call.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.