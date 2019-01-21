TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: MLK Day Monday watch; second post-Viaduct week

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)
5:30 AM: Good morning! Schools and most government facilities are closed; Metro‘s on reduced-weekday service; Sound Transit has some changes; both the West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxis ARE operating.
6 AM: Still relatively quiet, regionally too.
6:20 AM: No news is good news! Here’s the WSDOT wrap on week one of Viaduct-less commuting.
6:45 AM: West Seattle Bridge still flowing. I-5’s picked up.
7:06 AM: East end of the eastbound bridge has slowed but the westbound’s still well below usual.
7:30 AM: Forecast – mostly cloudy today, no rain expected until Tuesday morning.
