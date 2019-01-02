TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First Wednesday of 2019

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:43 AM: Good morning! The holidays are over but holiday vacations aren’t – school isn’t back in session for most (if not all) until next Monday, for example.

METRO TODAY: Again today, buses are on “reduced weekday” service.

#REALIGN99 COUNTDOWN: This Friday night (January 4th) at 10 pm, the on- and off-ramps in the stadium zone close — first big changes, one week before the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s permanent closure. We’ll be covering media briefings each of the next two days, so if you have lingering questions, ask (in comments or text/email) so we can seek answers!