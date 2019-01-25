West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

39℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd Friday AM watch post-Viaduct

January 25, 2019 5:30 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! No incidents or alerts in our area so far.

5:45 AM: As previewed last night, this morning brings a “pop-up” edition of Bike Everywhere Day, including a “station” under the West Seattle Bridge, 6:30-9 am. … Weather’s dry this morning and looking that way for much of the final week ahead of Highway 99-less-ness.

6 AM: Things are picking up but still no incidents.

6:03 AM: Surface Spokane train alert:

6:13 AM: Train’s clear, per SDOT.

6:32 AM: High bridge is officially in morning-backup mode. And there’s a bit of trouble on NB I-5 north of the West Seattle Bridge, disabled vehicle blocking part of a lane by Dearborn.

6:55 AM: Courtesy of Seattle Council staff, the mentioned-earlier bicycle station under the bridge:

Among those expected to stop before morning’s end, Councilmember Lorena González, riding from her home in The Junction.

7:02 AM: Late bus alert for the south end, just sent by Metro: “Route 113 to Seattle due to leave Shorewood at 6:59 AM will operate more than 30 minutes late this morning.”

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd Friday AM watch post-Viaduct"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.