THINK SUMMER! Mode Music Studios and Boom Studios LLC start camp signups and invite you to a fair

The heart of winter is time for many families to get ready for summer, by signing up for camp. Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Boom Studios LLC have just opened registration and are also offering a camp fair this weekend if you want to sign up in person:

Mode Music Studios and Boom Studios LLC are collaborating to bring you half day and full day summer camps in a variety of ways. Choose from music, theater, or dance camps alone or pair them with another half day to make it a full day of the arts! Enrollment is open starting January 7th at noon to the public. Take advantage of 10% off early enrollment from now until March 15th!

We are hosting a Boom and Mode Studios Summer Camp Fair Sunday, January 13th from 3-6:00 pm. Spin our prize wheel for the chance to win discounts on our full day camps! Performances from our Mode Music Studios students and Boom Dance Hip Hop Crew will be popping up through out the day. Snacks and crafts are available to the kids, as well as a glimpse into our new studio space and winter class signup.

We hope to see you there!

Visit any of our websites for summer camp signup and winter class information.

modemusicstudios.com

modemusicandperformingarts.org

boomstudiosllc.com

We can’t wait to start 2019 with a bang and secure your spots in our awesome summer camps this year!