THE BIG PLUNGE: Less than 2 weeks until Special Olympics fundraiser – and beer/food festival! – at Alki

(WSB photo from promotional pre-plunge event at Alki earlier this month)

February 9th is now less than two weeks away, and we’re learning more about the all-day celebration that’ll be centered on The Big Plunge at Alki. As originally announced by Special Olympics of Washington, it’s a fundraiser and an attempt to set a world record, so the more plungers, the better. This isn’t a run-in-run-out five-minute event, either; it’s set for 10 am-3 pm Saturday, February 9th, and now there is also a plan for a food/beer festival that’s open to all, not just plungers. The day promises a beer garden, food trucks, DJs (listed here), “winter beach games,” even heated changing tents. Here’s how to register for the Plunge.