Terminal 5 tenant announcement ‘soon’: That’s the word as ports go public with economic-impact report

(WSB photo: Commissioners Clare Petrich and Fred Felleman at Terminal 18 media briefing)

Four and a half years after Terminal 5‘s last major tenant left, we’re still waiting to hear word of a new tenant. Last fall, the projection was that there’d be an announcement before year’s end. Now, one month into the new year, the new estimate is “soon” – as in, before the end of the first quarter. So said Clare Petrich, Tacoma Port Commissioner speaking on behalf of the Northwest Seaport Alliance partnership, as NWSA released a new report about the value of the maritime business to our state. Plans for upgrading T-5 have been awaiting news of a tenant. Among the other speakers at the report’s unveiling was Seattle Port Commissioner Fred Felleman, who declared the report to be evidence of a “renaissance” in the maritime business. He, Petrich, Dan McKisson from the ILWU, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (who toured a dock crane first) all spoke during today’s announcement at Terminal 18 on Harbor Island. We’ll add video when it’s ready, and a few more details from the report later; you can see the report in its entirety here (PDF).