6 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Alki Point eagle and crow, photographed by Gary Jones)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: All three local Catholic schools have open houses today:

–Our Lady of Guadalupe, 9 am-1 pm (34th/Myrtle)

–Holy Family, 10:30 am-2 pm (9615 20th SW)

–Holy Rosary, 12 pm-1:30 pm (4142 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, year-round, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

AFTERNOON TUNES: Stone Shoulder plays folk-rock at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

M. BUTTERFLY: First matinée of ArtsWest‘s new production, 3 pm. (4711 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7-9 pm at The Alley in The Junction. (4509 California SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM/SINGALONG: Bring your instrument(s) – and/or voice – to Parliament Tavern‘s last-Sunday jam. 9 pm. 21+ (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar.