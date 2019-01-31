Sip tea, support families! WestSide Baby invites you to CommuniTea 2019

(WSB photo from 2018 CommuniTea)

You don’t have to wear a hat – it’ll still be a fun afternoon if you buy a ticket to enjoy tea and treats, plus inspiration, at this year’s CommuniTea, benefiting WestSide Baby and its work assisting thousands of local families. Again this year, the CommuniTea will be at the Sheraton in downtown Seattle. It’s set for Sunday, March 31st, doors opening at 1 pm with live jazz and mimosas, tea and program at 2 pm. Individual tickets are $75; a table for 10 is $600. You can RSVP here.