SHUTDOWN SURVIVAL: WestSide Baby’s offer for federal employees’ families

January 17, 2019 9:04 am
|      2 COMMENTS
Another local nonprofit is offering help to federal employees and their families who are not getting paid because of the shutdown. This time, it’s WestSide Baby. Here’s the announcement we received:

WestSide Baby is offering families affected by the government shutdown free diapers and wipes on a walk-in basis.

“We already know many families in our community are unable to afford all the tangible basics. No more families should be without clean, dry diapers for their baby just because they are not receiving a paycheck during the shutdown,” says Nancy Woodland, WestSide Baby’s Executive Director

Families affected by the furlough should come to WestSide Baby anytime during their open hours to receive diapers and wipes while the shutdown continues. Please bring proof of government employment. Hours and location information available on their website.

WS Baby’s headquarters in White Center, 10002 14th Ave SW, is the closest to West Seattle. (It’s also where you can donate diapers and wipes if you would like to ensure there are plenty for the federal families and the thousands of others the organization helps.)

2 Replies to "SHUTDOWN SURVIVAL: WestSide Baby's offer for federal employees' families"

  • Gina January 17, 2019 (9:12 am)
    Not only are federal employees not being paid to work, some have been furloughed (not to report to work) for the duration and are dropped from benefits such as health care. Good for Westside Baby! Do they also take donations of tampons and pads?

  • Patsy January 17, 2019 (9:32 am)
    Great idea, WSB.  I’m not surprised that you have stepped in to help.  You are the best!

