SHUTDOWN SURVIVAL: WestSide Baby’s offer for federal employees’ families

Another local nonprofit is offering help to federal employees and their families who are not getting paid because of the shutdown. This time, it’s WestSide Baby. Here’s the announcement we received:

WestSide Baby is offering families affected by the government shutdown free diapers and wipes on a walk-in basis. “We already know many families in our community are unable to afford all the tangible basics. No more families should be without clean, dry diapers for their baby just because they are not receiving a paycheck during the shutdown,” says Nancy Woodland, WestSide Baby’s Executive Director Families affected by the furlough should come to WestSide Baby anytime during their open hours to receive diapers and wipes while the shutdown continues. Please bring proof of government employment. Hours and location information available on their website.

WS Baby’s headquarters in White Center, 10002 14th Ave SW, is the closest to West Seattle. (It’s also where you can donate diapers and wipes if you would like to ensure there are plenty for the federal families and the thousands of others the organization helps.)