SEATTLE SQUEEZE: West Seattleite’s request leads to two more ‘corridors’ on the traffic list

As part of the preparation for the so-called Seattle Squeeze – starting with the upcoming Highway 99 closure and continuing through years – the city set up mailing lists for traffic alerts on certain “corridors,” as part of the creation of a new traffic-resource website, seattletraffic.org. When we covered the announcement two months ago, the only West Seattle corridor was for The Junction. Highland Park community advocate Michele Witzki contacted Councilmember Lisa Herbold suggesting this area needs more – and she got word from SDOT today that her request has led to the creation of two new “corridor” alerts – one for Westwood, and one for Georgetown. You can sign up for those and/or others by going here. You also can find the current corridor times, and predictions, on this page.