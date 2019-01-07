SEATTLE SQUEEZE: West Seattle now part of JUMP bikeshare service area

As of today, with days to go until the Highway 99 closure (starting at 10 pm Friday) kicks off the Seattle Squeeze, second bikeshare option is available in West Seattle. The fluorescent-red e-bikes of JUMP have started popping up, joining the green Lime bikes. We noticed them in several areas including Junction Plaza Park, where we photographed by the one above, shortly after JUMP’s parent company Uber sent the announcement that the local service area has expanded to add West Seattle. JUMP bikes have been available in some other parts of the city since November. The expansion announcement notes that “Seattle is one of the first cities to receive JUMP’s next generation bikes, which feature integrated cable locks and a QR code unlocking mechanism.” The company says it’s waiving its $1 unlock fees through February 15th, and that it also has a special price plan for lower-income riders. Today’s expansion also added South Seattle and parts of Queen Anne and Magnolia, Montlake, along with more of the University District. The entire city will be in the service area within “the coming months,” the announcement says.