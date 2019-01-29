West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response for South Delridge car-on-side crash

January 29, 2019 5:34 pm
5:34 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to 16th/Cambridge [map], described as a two-car crash with one vehicle overturned. Updates to come.

5:40 PM: The person reported as possibly trapped in that vehicle is out, per radio communication. 16th is blocked in the area.

5:49 PM: Added a photo. Looks like only one car is involved. One person, a 35-year-old man reported to have hand injuries, is being taken to the hospital by SFD medic unit.

5:56 PM: Added a second view of the vehicle that’s on its side. Again, avoid the area for a while.

7:18 PM: Just went back to check – scene’s clear.

