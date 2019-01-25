West Seattle, Washington

(POST-)SHUTDOWN SURVIVAL: Food drive kicks off in West Seattle with Seahawk on Saturday

January 25, 2019 7:06 pm
Though the federal shutdown is ending – at least temporarily – it’s still left a big and growing need for food donations, and that’s the reason a statewide food drive is kicking off tomorrow. Safeway and Albertsons stores statewide will have bins for Northwest Harvest; Admiral Safeway will host a kickoff event noon-4 pm tomorrow (Saturday), with Doug Baldwin from the Seattle Seahawks visiting at 1 pm. Donations will benefit local food banks; for Admiral Safeway, that’s West Seattle Food Bank, whose development director Judi Yazzolino explains, “Even though the government shutdown is over we will still be overwhelmed with need because everyone with SNAP benefits got them 2 weeks early and won’t get them again until Feb. 1st.” All are welcome to the event at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW).

  • Yma January 25, 2019 (8:08 pm)
    Please don’t vilify me – but…northwest harvest is out there for everyone in need – which is fantastic. For those acutely affected by shutdown, is this the venue? I have read that CoastGuard has a specific & different drop off.

  • Kiki5K January 25, 2019 (8:15 pm)
    Thanks for hosting the food drive! Federal employees most likely won’t get paid for another 2 weeks due to the way pay periods fall so this support is still much needed.

