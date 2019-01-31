West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

49℉

Park or street idea? Time to send it in for city’s Your Voice, Your Choice process

January 31, 2019 8:29 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

We know, it might seem a little confusing – while the city is asking for your help prioritizing Neighborhood Street Fund proposals (as we reported back on Monday), it’s also launching a separate yet similar process, asking for your ideas for street and park projects. This process is for the funding program that’s now known as Your Voice, Your Choice: Parks and Streets, and it’s a chance to propose projects every year, while the one we mentioned on Monday is a every-three-year process. So now, the YVYC announcement:

Idea collection is officially open for the 2019 Your Voice, Your Choice (YVYC): Parks & Streets program.

From now to February 22, you can submit your project ideas online or in-person at any Seattle Public Library branch.

Project ideas can include park benches, trail improvements, flashing beacons, or curb ramps … just to name a few. Check out our list of project examples for a better understanding. The only criteria are that ideas be physical improvements for Seattle’s parks or streets, benefit the public, and cost $90,000 or less.

Once ideas are submitted, volunteers will be recruited to turn the ideas into 8 – 10 proposals per Council District. Then this summer, everyone will have the opportunity to vote for the top projects within their district.

You can learn more about the YVYC process and how to get involved on our webpage, and for questions, email amy.nguyen@seattle.gov.

Here are the nine District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) projects that won the voting last year.

Share This

3 Replies to "Park or street idea? Time to send it in for city's Your Voice, Your Choice process"

  • Ali January 31, 2019 (9:22 pm)
    Reply

    Is this the same thing that funded the chief sealth walkway improvement project last year? The nice looking street lights along the walkways havent even been hooked up yet. Maybe I’ll vote for those lights to get connected!

    • WSB January 31, 2019 (9:39 pm)
      Reply

      No, the one that entered the “prioritization” phase Monday (mentioned in the first line here), the Neighborhood Street Fund program, resulted in that and the Harbor/Avalon/Spokane project, which isn’t quite complete yet either.

  • Azimuth January 31, 2019 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    I put in for the least sexy request for some curb ramps in my neighborhood (a long shot, I know). A few years ago 2 of the 4 curbs were installed with ramps leaving 2 curbs still without ramps. Who does that?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.