MUSICIANS WELCOME! New season starts next week -, new conductor candidate

A new season is about to start for the West Seattle Community Orchestras – and musicians are welcome! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) announces the start of what promises to be an exciting Winter/Spring session!

Leading the West Seattle Symphony January through March will be Aaron Hirsch, the second of three conductor-candidates who are “auditioning” to become the group’s permanent conductor.

Ever wanted to play Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony? Here’s your chance! Hirsch has programmed the piece for the orchestra’s March 22 concert, along with a selection of vocal favorites, for “An Evening of Drama.”

Hirsch began his conducting career while working on a bachelor’s degree in organ performance at the University of Minnesota. During this time, he founded Young Musicians of Minnesota, an intensive summer program. Other groups he has conducted include the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Oregon Bach Festival Baroque Orchestra, the University of Oregon Chamber Choir, and the Dresden Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra.

Aaron currently serves as Adjunct Professor of Orchestral Studies at Central Washington University where he is much in demand as a collaborative pianist and serves as vocal coach and pianist for the CWU opera and opera scenes programs. He is also the Cover Conductor for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.

Hirsch holds degrees in conducting (M.M., Central Washington University) and organ performance (B.M., University of Minnesota).

Don’t forget that we have three other performing groups you can join—the Debut Orchestra, the Intermediate Orchestra, and the Wind Symphony. In addition, WSCO offers classes for adults who wish to learn (or relearn!) an instrument: flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, percussion, violin, viola, or cello.

WSCO especially encourages student musicians to sign up. PARTICIPATION IS FREE for students through grade twelve.

Rehearsals for all groups and classes begin January 15. All are held Tuesdays at Chief Sealth International High School.

It’s not too late to join us! Sign up at wscorchestras.org/registration. Specific start times for the rehearsals and more details are listed on our website, www.wscorchestras.org, or you can contact info@wscorchestras.org.