West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

44℉

MORE CONGRATULATIONS: West Seattle High School Cheer Team’s second set of state qualifiers

January 23, 2019 11:27 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

When the West Seattle High School Cheer Team goes to state competition in a week and a half, they’ll be busy! Along with the news we shared earlier this month about the program’s Comp Team qualifying for state, head coach Jasmyne Agregado tells us 15 of the athletes that she and co-coach Nadine Nguyen lead also have qualified in the Co-Ed Game Day division. Agregado choreographed the Game Day team’s division-winning routine. State competition is set for Saturday, February 2nd, in the southwest Washington town of Battle Ground.

Share This

No Replies to "MORE CONGRATULATIONS: West Seattle High School Cheer Team's second set of state qualifiers"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.