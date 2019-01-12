Hope Lutheran gathers ‘with laughter and tears’ in memory of Natalie Gulizia

Hundreds of friends and supporters from the Hope Lutheran church and school community gathered on Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of Natalie Gulizia, the 14-year-old former Hope student who passed away tragically last month.

The memorial service included stories and memories shared by teachers, friends, and family.

“This is a brutally hard day that should not be,” said Peter Mueller, pastor at Hope Lutheran, “but we are thankful to gather and celebrate Natalie’s life with laughter and tears.”

Those sharing memories at the service recalled Natalie as a “bright and shining light” and a “true hero,” and “extremely smart” with a passion for ballet, music, drama and theater, gymnastics, volunteering, and horseback riding.

Memorial gifts in Natalie’s memory may be given to The Service Board and March For Our Lives.

-Jason Grotelueschen for West Seattle Blog