HAPPENING NOW: ‘Super Plungers’ raising money for Special Olympics of Washington with twice-hourly Alki Beach swims

(WSB photos/video)

Those are a few of the hardy souls – mostly from Seattle PD and other law-enforcement agencies – who are taking twice-hourly “plunges” into Puget Sound all day today outside the Alki Bathhouse. Their mission is twofold: To raise money for Special Olympics of Washington and to raise awareness of The Big Plunge on February 9th (you’re invited to be part of what they hope will be a recordsetting event that day). They’re having fun, too – we stopped by for the eighth plunge at 11:30 am and discovered the group conga’ing from the bathhouse to the water:

Video:

Between plunges, they’re staying warm inside the Bathhouse. And you might notice some of their flotation gear outside:

This is set to continue on the hour and half-hour until 5 pm. Meantime, you can register for the February 9th Big Plunge by going here.