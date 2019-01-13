From police to parking @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Planning to spend more time on the peninsula because of the looming transportation crunch? You might consider checking out your nearest community group. We cover many of them. Here are toplines from the Fauntleroy Community Association meeting this past week:

POLICE UPDATE: Auto thefts dropped off significantly about two weeks ago, said Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Steve Strand in a quick briefing, possibly thanks to a recent arrest. He also mentioned, as he did at another recent meeting, that Automated License Plate Reader technology is being used aggressively – including some stakeouts.

Community Police Team Officer Nic Plemel has “re-engaged” with a problematic house across from Lincoln Park, he also reported, adding that the house has problems that have drawn the attention of SDCI. The owner apparently doesn’t live there, but others do. “We’re pushing on that (situation),” he added.

STATE FERRIES LONG-RANGE PLAN: The new plan has just been completed by WSF (find it here). FCA president Mike Dey relayed some toplines from the group’s point person Frank Immel regarding components of the WSF that will affect Fauntleroy, such as the replacement of the dock (scheduled in just under a decade), and new ferries, and asked if the group needs to take a position on any of the plan’s components. Board member Vicki Schmitz-Block suggested asking the community what they would like the organization to advocate for. Discussion ensued regarding the best ways to consult the community – perhaps an online survey, rather than a meeting, it was suggested. They are concerned that awareness in the community is particularly low regarding the future dock rebuild (described in the WSF plan as a “preservation” project). The annual membership meeting in spring is a good time to bring issues like this forward too, it was noted.

ADUs/DADUs: There was discussion of inviting to a future FCA meeting the Queen Anne activist who is leading an appeal of the city’s plan to loosen the rules for building Accessory Dwelling Units, Marty Kaplan, before deciding whether to support the push, financially or otherwise. They discussed the specifics in the city proposal and a perception that most ADUs “are being used as Airbnb” (short-term rentals).

PARKING SURVEY: The board had more data from the parking-related surveys that Endolyne-district businesses have been distributing (as previously discussed last fall) – Wildwood Market customers, this time, and The Original Bakery. Among the key points: Clients for the former expressed a willingness to walk further, if they had to. (“How far away would you be willing to park to support this business?” was the specific question.) They’ve been pondering parking in the Fauntleroy/Endolyne business district because of the potential redevelopment of the “triangle” (first reported here in XX). On one hand, a parking crunch could harm the small businesses; on the other hand, new residents could mean new customers for those businesses, board members acknowledged. Next step: Share the data with the business owners, and with the wider community via the FCA’s newsletter.

MAIL DATABASE: FCA has changed the way it’s reaching people via e-mail. Should recipients be asked to opt out or opt in? That touched off a spirited discussion.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: While FCA supports the festival, it’s not the official presenter. With 2,000 in attendance this year, FCA treasurer Alexis Zolner suggested the festival is “big time” now and might want to become a separate nonprofit.

FCA BOARD: Two vacancies now, with longtime member Vicki Schmitz-Block stepping down.

FAUNTLEROY FOOD FEST AND ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING: March 19th is the date for this year’s big meeting at The Hall at Fauntleroy – more details to come.

The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s board meets at 7 pm second Tuesdays most months in the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW); community members are always welcome.