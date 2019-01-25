From gardening to politics, see what’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Cormorant, photographed by Susan Romanenghi)

The second post-Viaduct week is ending and the weekend’s in view. Here are highlights for the rest of your Friday:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 am-2 pm at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), all welcome – info in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

COUNCILMEMBER MOSQUEDA IN WEST SEATTLE: (Updated time) Noon-2:30 pm, you’ll find citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) for drop-in conversations, first-come first-served. (5612 California SW)

COUNCILMEMBER HERBOLD’S DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS: 2-7 pm, District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold has drop-in office hours at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Be there by 6:30 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL: The only home game tonight features the Seattle Lutheran High School girls vs. Forest Ridge, 6 pm. (4100 SW Genesee)

AT C & P COFFEE: Singer-songwriter Keith Howell at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

M. BUTTERFLY: Second night for the new production at ArtsWest in The Junction, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Live music 8 pm at Parliament Tavern – Low Hums, Time Pieces, Dumb Thumbs. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Grim Statistic, Artemis Moon, Trauma Del Rey, and Amateur Eyes. 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

