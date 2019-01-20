FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction parking-lot boxes removed, new donation option added

If you park in one of the West Seattle Junction Association‘s “free” lots today while visiting the Farmers’ Market, you might notice something missing: The donation boxes are gone. As reported here earlier this month, the Junction Association was served with an order from the lots’ owner, the consortium Trusteed Properties, to remove the boxes or be found in violation because TP considered the boxes to be charging for parking, which the lease forbids without permission.

WSJA removed the boxes earlier this week after its response to the order drew no reply. So the donation boxes are in storage. The small replicas at local businesses are still in place and WSJA has launched another way you can chip in:

You can choose to “round up” your purchase at participating local merchants to the nearest dollar, to contribute to the fund to cover the rent increase that imperils their ability to keep offering parking ($90,000 in 2016 to $245,000 this year). You can also text WSPARK to 44321 to donate by credit card. Or donate here online. (The Junction Association is a nonprofit.)