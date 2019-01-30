West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Best of Hands Barrelhouse announces its opening date

January 30, 2019 9:09 am
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Photo courtesy Best of Hands Barrelhouse)

Long-in-the-works Best of Hands Barrelhouse has just announced its opening date for 7500 35th SW, former home of John’s Corner Deli (past and future home of the cow on the roof):

Craft beer drinkers near and far- rejoice! Best of Hands Barrelhouse, West Seattle’s newest microbrewery, will open March 8, 2019. Casual imbibers to beer connoisseurs can look forward to a comfortable taproom and outdoor patio to discover beer designed around Washington state ingredients and terroir.

West Seattle owners and brewers, Chris Richardson, Gregory Marlor, and Nicholas Marianetti’s brewery will showcase a range of rotating beer styles, with a focus on mixed-fermentation barrel aged sours and European inspired farmhouse ales. The goal of the brewery is to make beer that embodies a sense of place by utilizing the highest quality Washington state and Pacific Northwest ingredients whenever possible, and forging relationships with independent raw materials producers. The mission of the brewery is to produce the best handcrafted product we can while providing eclectic offerings to our guests.

Nicholas Marianetti and Gregory Marlor have most recently been serving the West Seattle community as beertenders at Alaska Junction’s beer bar and bottle shop, The Beer Junction. The two of them are level II Certified Cicerones®, and they will be sharing brewing and beertending duties at Best of Hands Barrelhouse.

Best of Hands Barrelhouse is located at 7500 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 and can be found
at www.bestofhandsbarrelhouse.com.

Hours of operation:
Sunday- 3-10pm
Monday- 3-10pm
Tuesday- CLOSED
Wednesday- CLOSED
Thursday- 3-10pm
Friday- 3-10pm
Saturday- 3-10pm

16 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Best of Hands Barrelhouse announces its opening date"

  • West Seattle Hipster January 30, 2019 (9:19 am)
    They have done an amazing job with the building, best of luck to them on a successful venture.

  • Amy January 30, 2019 (9:20 am)
     WOO HOO! Thanks for the update!

  • Smiley January 30, 2019 (9:20 am)
    Can’t wait!! Will it be kid friendly? 

  • Eric O January 30, 2019 (9:27 am)
    Yes! Can’t wait!  These guys know how to brew…we are all so excited for them (and for us!).  Cheers, here’s to many future beers.

  • Eric O January 30, 2019 (9:29 am)
  • Bob January 30, 2019 (9:30 am)
    Any news on what’s going on in the old Fresh Bistro space? I’ve been hearing some work in there… 

    • WSB January 30, 2019 (9:49 am)
      We’ve reported twice, including yesterday again, that Agave is taking that space.

  • Amy January 30, 2019 (9:41 am)
    Any news on whether this will be family friendly or +21?

  • Amy M January 30, 2019 (9:51 am)
  • Chris January 30, 2019 (9:52 am)
    WooHOO. I am looking forward to the opening. I was going to ask, but upon visiting the website I am confident the Cow will return too:)

  • RayWest January 30, 2019 (9:57 am)
    Great news! The cow on the roof is coming back. I was so worried about that dang thing.  Seriously, I will definitely give these guys a try. Sounds like a nice addition to the neighborhood.

  • Wseattleite January 30, 2019 (10:01 am)
    Yeah!  And yeah for the cow!  Let it rise again. 

  • Liz Steen January 30, 2019 (10:08 am)
    They’re keeping the cow on the roof! Love it and welcome to the neighborhood!

  • Peter January 30, 2019 (10:14 am)
    Woo-hoo! Nothing like a brewery a block from home, especially in a neighborhood with very little else of any interest. I can’t wait to try them out!        

  • Swede. January 30, 2019 (10:21 am)
    Nice! More beer to the people! 

  • SaraB January 30, 2019 (11:37 am)
    We in Gatewood are super excited about the opening!   Welcome to the neighborhood.  :) 

