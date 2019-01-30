FOLLOWUP: Best of Hands Barrelhouse announces its opening date

(Photo courtesy Best of Hands Barrelhouse)

Long-in-the-works Best of Hands Barrelhouse has just announced its opening date for 7500 35th SW, former home of John’s Corner Deli (past and future home of the cow on the roof):

Craft beer drinkers near and far- rejoice! Best of Hands Barrelhouse, West Seattle’s newest microbrewery, will open March 8, 2019. Casual imbibers to beer connoisseurs can look forward to a comfortable taproom and outdoor patio to discover beer designed around Washington state ingredients and terroir.

West Seattle owners and brewers, Chris Richardson, Gregory Marlor, and Nicholas Marianetti’s brewery will showcase a range of rotating beer styles, with a focus on mixed-fermentation barrel aged sours and European inspired farmhouse ales. The goal of the brewery is to make beer that embodies a sense of place by utilizing the highest quality Washington state and Pacific Northwest ingredients whenever possible, and forging relationships with independent raw materials producers. The mission of the brewery is to produce the best handcrafted product we can while providing eclectic offerings to our guests.

Nicholas Marianetti and Gregory Marlor have most recently been serving the West Seattle community as beertenders at Alaska Junction’s beer bar and bottle shop, The Beer Junction. The two of them are level II Certified Cicerones®, and they will be sharing brewing and beertending duties at Best of Hands Barrelhouse.

Best of Hands Barrelhouse is located at 7500 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 and can be found

at www.bestofhandsbarrelhouse.com.

Hours of operation:

Sunday- 3-10pm

Monday- 3-10pm

Tuesday- CLOSED

Wednesday- CLOSED

Thursday- 3-10pm

Friday- 3-10pm

Saturday- 3-10pm