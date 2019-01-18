West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! Tournament success for Chief Sealth’s girls-wrestling team

January 18, 2019 6:39 pm
Congratulations to Chief Sealth International High School‘s girls-wrestling team (shown above with Coaches Camacho and Lopez, who assist Head Coach Dolberry):

The Chief Sealth girls’ wrestling team travelled to Arlington last weekend for the Ladies Highway 9 tournament and brought home the second place trophy! Congratulations to this hard-working, passionate group of young women! Come out and support both the boys’ and girls’ teams at the Relentless Tournament next Friday evening, 1/25, at Chief Sealth!

The gym is on the east side of the campus, at 2600 SW Thistle.

