Celebration of life planned January 26 for Scott Rasmussen

Family and friends invite the community to celebrate the life of Scott Rasmussen one week from Saturday:

There will be a Celebration of Life for our wonderful friend Scott Rasmussen on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chelan Café in West Seattle….one of his favorite spots!

We ask that you bring your good memories of Scotty to share. Please also bring any favorite photos you have of Scotty, as well as a few copies in case others would like to have one. There will be food at the Celebration, as well as a “No Host” bar.

Come raise a toast to Scotty, the “Mayor of Alki,” and all the great memories he created for us!

Saturday, 1/26/19 @ 3:00 PM

Chelan Cafe

3527 Chelan Ave SW

206-932-7383