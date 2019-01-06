West Seattle, Washington

Celebration of Life next Saturday for Jim Schultz, 1950-2018

January 6, 2019 8:25 pm
Family and friends will gather next Saturday (January 12th) to remember James “Jim” Schultz. Here’s the announcement:

James was born April 4, 1950 in Seattle, passed away October 28, 2018.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, son Harley, stepsons John and Eric, Eric’s wife Robin, and grandchildren Justin, Draeven, Lydia, Charlotte, and Colton, as well as his brothers John, Norman and his wife Trina, Jeffrey, sister Virginia, nephews Anthony and Aaron, and niece Ashley. He will be greatly missed by His family and friends.

There is a celebration of life on January 12th, 2019, at the Eagles in White Center, 10452 15th Ave. SW, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

