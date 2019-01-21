BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls honored at Senior Night

At the start of the holiday weekend, a celebration at West Seattle High School – a bittersweet one. The final regularly scheduled home game for high-school sports teams is traditionally Senior Night. WSHS honorees included their standout girls’ basketball team (third in the state last year), some of whom have played together since childhood. From the announcements on Friday night – Anissa Babitu is journeying the farthest, going to Fiji for college:

Jasmine Gayles, hoping to pursue a career in law:

Kelsey Lenzie, headed for the University of Portland:

Jenna McPhee:

Grace Sarver, headed for WSU:

Jayla Wilson:

Also honoring the seniors – the younger teammates they’ll leave behind:

The team went on to a 59-51 victory in their Friday night game against Roosevelt and are 13-2. They’re playing Prairie this afternoon at Showare Center in Kent, in the King Showcase; you do have another chance to see them without leaving West Seattle – at Chief Sealth International High School at 7 pm Friday, February 1st.