BASKETBALL: Victory for West Seattle HS boys vs. Ingraham

January 11, 2019 11:05 pm
Someone might think of it someday as the Viaduct Victory. At the exact moment Highway 99 was set to start shutting down – 10 pm – the West Seattle High School boys finished their win over Ingraham, 58-35. Aside from a short period of see-saw lead-exchanging at the start, the Wildcats (now 10-5) were ahead all the way. Photos and stats to come!

