BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth girls scrap it out vs. Ingraham

January 5, 2019 9:33 pm
The third of tonight’s four high-school varsity basketball home games, like the second, had a final score that didn’t reflect how things rolled along the way: The Chief Sealth International High School girls led Ingraham 25-23 at halftime, then fell behind as the second half progressed. The video in our tweet includes the final Seahawk points of the game – a three-pointer by the night’s top Sealth scorer, #4, freshman Simone Lieberman. More to come.

