BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth girls scrap it out vs. Ingraham

FINAL: Ingraham girls 58, Chief Sealth 37. pic.twitter.com/rl9O83VvlF — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 6, 2019

The third of tonight’s four high-school varsity basketball home games, like the second, had a final score that didn’t reflect how things rolled along the way: The Chief Sealth International High School girls led Ingraham 25-23 at halftime, then fell behind as the second half progressed. The video in our tweet includes the final Seahawk points of the game – a three-pointer by the night’s top Sealth scorer, #4, freshman Simone Lieberman. More to come.