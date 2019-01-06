UPDATE: Worker rescued after fall on Harbor Island

11:33 AM: If you’ve seen the big Seattle Fire response headed to Harbor Island, it’s for a rescue operation at Vigor Shipyard. SFD reports “a worker who was doing maintenance on a tank in the dry dock … fell in.” Per scanner, the fall was about 12 feet. The worker is reported to have minor injuries but access is difficult because there’s only a small hatch for accessing where the worker fell, so SFD is developing an extrication plan.

11:50 AM: Radio communication indicates the worker – described as in stable condition – has been reached and is about to be lifted out for treatment.