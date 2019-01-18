West Seattle, Washington

18 Friday

50℉

UPDATE: About the police search north of The Junction

January 18, 2019 12:35 pm
|      45 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

If you’re wondering what police are doing north of The Junction – they tell us they are looking for a suspect who ran as they were trying to serve him with a warrant after he didn’t show up for a court date. The search is happening near Holy Rosary and Seattle Lutheran and the schools are reported to have been notified. We don’t have the suspect’s name but police did give us a description – 6-feet tall, black, male, dreadlocks, red shirt an dark shorts. The searchers include a K-9 team.

1:42 PM: We have been out chasing after this. Yes, the search continued north, to the WSHS area.

1:58 PM: Police confirm that the person they were seeking is in custody. They say schools have been notified.

Share This

45 Replies to "UPDATE: About the police search north of The Junction"

  • Wsgal January 18, 2019 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the update! 

  • DG January 18, 2019 (12:50 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you SO much for the promptness of this update. I am a spouse of a Seattle Lutheran teacher. I did not know why they were in lockdown and this was such helpful information to know. 

  • G January 18, 2019 (12:53 pm)
    Reply

    They are on Genesee Hill now !

  • Jenny January 18, 2019 (12:54 pm)
    Reply

    Seeing police cars that are intermittently turning on their sirens in our neighborhood a few blocks west of the Junction. 

  • Adrianne January 18, 2019 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    appear to be down by 47th and Oregon/Alaska way

  • WS REZ January 18, 2019 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    Just saw about 6 Police cars turn off Andover (heading east) onto California. Assuming this is for the same response! 

  • G January 18, 2019 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Genesee Hill school is presently shelter-in-place.

  • brandon54xx January 18, 2019 (12:58 pm)
    Reply

    A lot of police cars buzzing the streets around Madison MS.

  • Jen January 18, 2019 (1:00 pm)
    Reply

    They are by WSHS now!

  • KS January 18, 2019 (1:01 pm)
    Reply

    Lafayette Elementary just announced a lock down. Is this part of the same search? (Working from home today, and I can hear the Lafayette announcements from my house.)  

  • Jeff January 18, 2019 (1:01 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of police activity now by West Seattle High School. 

  • Marci January 18, 2019 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

     Just saw four police cars racing up the hill on Admiral east from California. Same situation? 

  • Jim January 18, 2019 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    Police converging on alley behind former PCC.Subject poked his head out passageway between buildings as I walked by.  Police saw him.

  • just wondering January 18, 2019 (1:04 pm)
    Reply

    We are near Charlestown hill and police cars are driving slowly through, occasionally turning their sirens on briefly. 

  • David January 18, 2019 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    Just had 3 officers with K9 and automatic rifles walking North past our house on 44th.

  • Jennifer January 18, 2019 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    They are all around WSHS right now. Lots of police, at least  7 cars.

  • prayforrain January 18, 2019 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    The guy was hiding in the parking lot next to Freshy’s, and I saw him run toward the WS High soccer field and then between the field and the school.  He was ducking and sprinting.  Didn’t look all that worried.  There are tons of cops all around here still.  Must have been serious. (BTW I did call 911 to let them know)

  • Jack January 18, 2019 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    just heard from my son, West Seattle High is in lock down too.

  • Matt January 18, 2019 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    Any word on this?  Saw him run down 47th the turn up lander towards California.  This was 30 minutes ago.  We called 911

  • D Brown January 18, 2019 (1:10 pm)
    Reply

    My daughter tells me WSHS in lockdown right now. 

  • shauna January 18, 2019 (1:10 pm)
    Reply

    West Seattle High is in a lockdown.  Is this the reason?

  • shauna January 18, 2019 (1:11 pm)
    Reply

    WSH just changed from a lockdown to shelter in place.

  • MikeRussellFoto January 18, 2019 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Appears to have moved all the way up to the Admiral District, based on the police cars zipping up and down Admiral, near California, and the side streets around here. 

  • A mom January 18, 2019 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Is this why WSHS is on lockdown?

  • Matt January 18, 2019 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Any update on this?

  • WSHS mom January 18, 2019 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    Is this potentially why WSHS is in a shelter in place at the moment?

  • Winn January 18, 2019 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    Just watched about 6 police cruisers converge on Hinds & Walnut from various directions, then they sat there with lights on for a bit. Not sure if it’s related.

  • Eric January 18, 2019 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    a lot of activity on Walnut and Hinds now

  • Rob B January 18, 2019 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

    Police were all over the admiral area at about 1:05 PM. There’s probably about nine cars screaming down California, Lander, Walnut, and Stevens seeming to be in hot pursuit of the suspect. I think they may have shut down West Seattle high school and Lafayette elementary school but that may just be a rumor on the street. After about 10 minutes in this area the police seemed to vacate and head back to south towards the junction. Will be curious what else there is to the story considering the amount of police presence in the area and the sense of urgency 

  • Eileen January 18, 2019 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    Don’t know if it’s related but my daughter at WSHS texted they are shelter in place. 

  • rpo January 18, 2019 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    Lafayette is on lock down too.

  • WSHS mom January 18, 2019 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    Is this potentially the reason for the shelter in place at West Seattle HS and Madison as well?

  • Parent January 18, 2019 (1:29 pm)
    Reply

    West Seattle High School on Shelter in place.  Is this why?

  • Adam January 18, 2019 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Are there any updates on this? In my neighborhood and wondering if we need to still be aware. Thanks.

  • MB January 18, 2019 (1:43 pm)
    Reply

    I have seen all the posts asking in this why Lafayette and WSHS are on lock down/shelter in place. I am almost 100% certain this is the same reason why. He ran up 47th and right down Lander by Lafayette about 30 minutes ago. My husband called 911.

  • brandon54xxBb January 18, 2019 (1:44 pm)
    Reply

    Shelter in place ,  yes.  Looks like search is on 40/41st  and Hinds.

  • Luke January 18, 2019 (1:48 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, this is why all the schools are either in lockdown or in shelter in place.

  • Jen January 18, 2019 (1:51 pm)
    Reply

    shelter in place lifted at Madison Middle School

  • WSMom January 18, 2019 (1:54 pm)
    Reply

    Just got a voicemail from SPS that at 1:33 the shelter in place has been lifted at Madison MS. Have thought that all the voicemails from the middle school has been very thorough communication and so grateful for this.And of course – the WSBlog is the place to go for info!

  • Sue January 18, 2019 (1:54 pm)
    Reply

    My son texted me that they let him back into WSHS, so the incident must be resolved?

  • Ann January 18, 2019 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    Robo message from WSHS principal at 1:55.  Shelter in place has been released.

  • WSHSMom January 18, 2019 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    Shelter in place has been lifted at WSHS.  Kudos to Principal Vance for getting the message out to parents quickly!

  • WS Mom January 18, 2019 (1:58 pm)
    Reply

    My niece says the guy there are looking for was a freshman at WSHS. He was at a residence when they tried to serve him according to the post. Not sure if this is true. But yes, all schools in the area are shelter in place. 

  • WS Mom January 18, 2019 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    Shelter in place lifted at WSHS

    • WSB January 18, 2019 (2:03 pm)
      Reply

      I just finally got confirmation of the arrest.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.