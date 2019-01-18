UPDATE: About the police search north of The Junction

If you’re wondering what police are doing north of The Junction – they tell us they are looking for a suspect who ran as they were trying to serve him with a warrant after he didn’t show up for a court date. The search is happening near Holy Rosary and Seattle Lutheran and the schools are reported to have been notified. We don’t have the suspect’s name but police did give us a description – 6-feet tall, black, male, dreadlocks, red shirt an dark shorts. The searchers include a K-9 team.

1:42 PM: We have been out chasing after this. Yes, the search continued north, to the WSHS area.

1:58 PM: Police confirm that the person they were seeking is in custody. They say schools have been notified.