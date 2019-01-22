West Seattle, Washington

911, school levies, meditation and more for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

January 22, 2019 9:49 am
(Sharp-shinned hawk, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Geared toward babies up to 1 year old. 10:30 am at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

911 @ BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: You don’t have to be a captain or even a Block Watch member – all welcome at tonight’s 6:30 pm WSBWCN meeting at the Southwest Precinct, with your chance to hear from and talk with local police, plus a special guest with info on the recent 911 outage and the new text-to-911 service. (2300 SW Webster)

LEVY BRIEFING: Your ballot arrives in a few days. Still have questions about the Seattle Public Schools leviesstir? 7 pm tonight, you’re welcome at a briefing with Schools First at Lafayette Elementary. (California/Lander)

MEDITATION: The antidote to traffic! Or whatever else is disquieting you. 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing.

TAVERN TUNES: She’s back from New York! Jessica Lurie Ensemble at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THAT’S NOT ALL! See our complete calendar here.

