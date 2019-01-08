8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Jim Borrow – 10 am view from Upper Alki)

Busy morning so our highlight list is a bit late, but it’s all happening tonight:

FREE GROUP RUN: Celebrate one more night of good weather by running with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Meet at the shop at 6:15 pm. No charge. (2743 California SW)

KIWANIS OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle:

Members of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle invite you to our OPEN HOUSE. It promises to be an evening of camaraderie, refreshments, and information about the role of Kiwanis in our community. Please join us to learn how you can help local children through an established international organization. Program starts at 6:30 and ends by 7:30 PM.

(4217 SW Oregon)

YOUNGSTOWN TALKS LIGHT RAIL: Residents of North Delridge’s Youngstown neighborhood organized a community-specific briefing with Sound Transit, 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm quarterly meeting at The Kenney (WSB sponsor) – agenda information is in our calendar listing. All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor)!

We’re hosting exciting young writers E. J. Koh and Juan Carlos Reyes, who will muse on “Past and Future Selves”: the intangible apparitions that haunt our everyday lives. Our Favorite Poem will be provided by local physical therapist Fawn Coussens, whose business is located in the Junction next to Than Brothers Pho.

Free, all welcome. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC: Sign up at 7, perform at 7:30 at Great American Diner and Bar. Alan Sobel hosts. Free. (4752 California SW)

‘CLUE’ AT WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: As previewed here Tuesday, tonight’s your first of three chances to see the student-directed production at WSHS, 7:30 pm curtain, $10 admission at the door. (3000 California SW)

PARLIAMENT TAVERN TUNES: Tonight at 9 pm, Grateful Dead Jam! “Core quartet with guests and surprises! Come early to sign up.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

